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Cong workers detained during bid to lay siege to BJP office in Karnataka

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest here condemning the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak and the police lathi charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protesters gathered at Mahaveer Circle before taking out a march towards the BJP office on Pandit Deendayal Road, where they attempted to lay siege to the premises.

The police had barricaded the BJP office and shut its gates to prevent the demonstrators from entering.

Though police had made elaborate security arrangements around the BJP office, erecting barricades and restricting access to the premises, Congress workers, however, tried to push past the security barricades and enter the office.

The police, however, managed to stop the protesters and detained several Congress workers.

During this, one party worker climbed atop a police van and waved the party flag, drawing attention from onlookers.

In a counter-protest, BJP workers assembled at Shivappa Nayaka Circle and demonstrated against the Congress agitation being held in the national capital. -- PTI

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