CJP stir: Police flag 400 Pak handles spreading fake posts

23:32





DCP Sumit Jha said the accounts, many of which were also active during Operation Sindoor, were attempting to provoke people and divert students' attention through fake posts and edited videos.





He said the handles were being blocked and urged the public to verify information before sharing it.





Appealing for calm, Jha said Delhi police respects the right to peaceful protest and asked people not to fall prey to misinformation or anti-social elements. -- ANI

The Delhi police on Thursday said it has identified more than 400 Pakistani social media handles allegedly spreading misinformation and rumours amid the ongoing protests in the national capital.