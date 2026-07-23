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CJP stir: Entry resumes at 3 Delhi Metro stations; 13 remain shut

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations reopened on Thursday evening after remaining closed for over 14 hours amid the ongoing CJP protest, while 13 other stations continued to remain shut.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "Entry gates at Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."

Earlier in the day, the DMRC had closed 16 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, till further instructions due to security reasons.

The development came as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

Interchange facility remained available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations even during the closure.

The remaining closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium. -- PTI

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