Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP protest: Shops in Connaught Place to close by 6.30 pm today

Thu, 23 July 2026
Share:
15:58
image
Shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place will close from 6.30 pm on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around the area.

In an advisory circular issued on Thursday, the traders' body said the decision was taken following telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who asked that all commercial establishments in Connaught Place shut for the day by 6.30 pm.

The advisory said all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in the area have been requested to cooperate and strictly comply with the directions.

It said the measure was being taken in view of the "critical situation" around Connaught Place due to the Cockroach Janata Party protest and urged establishment owners and occupiers to ensure compliance to avoid any untoward incident and prevent loss of property or injury.

Sharing the advisory on X, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Order to close all shops in CP by 6:30 PM this evening and intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the central government once again attack its students at Jantar Mantar today?" -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Teen protester receives pellet injuries, could lose eye
LIVE! Teen protester receives pellet injuries, could lose eye

Ind vs Zim, 1st T20I Updates: First ball, first wicket for Mayank!
Ind vs Zim, 1st T20I Updates: First ball, first wicket for Mayank!

CJP turns down Nadda's invitation for fresh talks
CJP turns down Nadda's invitation for fresh talks

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has again rejected an invitation from Union Minister J P Nadda for talks, insisting that any dialogue with the government must take place at a neutral venue, preferably at their protest site at Jantar...

27 YO Who Stopped A Police Van: Must Read Interview!
27 YO Who Stopped A Police Van: Must Read Interview!

'When you are standing for what the Constitution guarantees you, you are not alone.'

Youth Protests:I Love You, Dad. But I Have to Disagree
Youth Protests:I Love You, Dad. But I Have to Disagree

I don't understand how someone so deeply moral can watch young people gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability after another devastating NEET paper leak, and not ask why they have reached that point. I don't understand how Sonam...