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CJP protest: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday morning till further instructions due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

'Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions,' the DMRC said in a post on X.  -- PTI

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