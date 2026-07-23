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CJP exposed; Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal instigating students: BJP

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Harsh Malhotra on Thursday claimed that the political connection of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been exposed, as he accused Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal of "instigating" the students.

Addressing a press conference, Malhotra, who is also the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, claimed that prompt action by the government had settled the issue of NEET paper leak, yet the CJP protest erupted on July 20 when the Monsoon Session of Parliament began.

"The Modi government actively solved the issue, and the accused were arrested. Corrective steps were also taken, and a re-test was conducted successfully.

"Unfortunately, opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are doing politics over the careers of students by misleading and instigating them," Malhotra alleged.

He added, "The CJP movement has been exposed very soon, as it turned out to be an agitation by the opposition's 'B' team."

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said that paper leaks have happened over the years without any course correction, but the Modi government "ended it". -- PTI

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