CJP alleges internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar

09:33

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation.



In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, 'Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?'



In another post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.



'Appeal to police and paramilitary forces deployed to crush the protest. Do not obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters. This is your test as well. Will you stand with the people, or with authoritarians,' he wrote.



The posts came as protesters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar for the third consecutive day after the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, during which the Delhi Police used baton charges and tear gas shells to stop demonstrators from marching towards Parliament. -- PTI