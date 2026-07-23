BSE Sensex top losers today

18:02

Stock markets closed with losses for the fourth straight day on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex falling by 363 points as a sharp jump in crude oil prices due to escalating tensions in West Asia hit investor sentiment.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to settle at a month's low of 76,391.39, dragged by losses in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. During the day, the index dropped 603.07 points, or 0.78 percent, to a low of 76,151.98.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 126.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at a three-week low of 23,869.60, with realty, energy, and banking emerging as the biggest drags.



From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports was the biggest loser, dropping by 2.26 percent. Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were among the major laggards. -- PTI