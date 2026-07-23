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Ashiss Kumar Das to succeed Salil Parekh as Infy CEO

Thu, 23 July 2026
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India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday appointed company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as the CEO designate, with the leadership transition set to take effect in 2027 after incumbent Salil Parekh completes his second term, capping a nine-year tenure.

Dash's appointment is for five years (till March 31, 2032) and is subject to shareholders' nod. The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, the company said.

Dash, who has spent over three decades at Infosys, currently heads a diverse global business portfolio across multiple industry segments.        

"Dash is currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals and is planned to succeed Salil Parekh as managing director and chief executive officer on April 1, 2027, following the completion of Salil's second term, after over nine years," the company said.

He has held senior leadership roles spanning customer-facing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies. He also leads the sustainability business.

He has consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams, according to Infosys.

"The Board believes this combination of strategic and commercial acumen together with his technology delivery experience uniquely positions him to lead Infosys through its next phase of AI-led transformation, while building on the company's enduring strengths," the release said.

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