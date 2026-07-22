'Yaad rakha jayega': Arijit Singh backs student protesters

14:54

Singer Arijit Singh has come in support of students protesting at Jantar Mantar and criticised the police crackdown during their 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament.



On Monday, thousands of students, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue and irregularities in the exam system, attempted to march to Parliament but were pushed back with teargas and batons.



The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit which has been spearheading the protest since late last month, has accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured.



Singh shared a series of posts on X and expressed anger over the use of force against the protesters.



"Yaar ab to students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log (Now you are beating up the students). Aren't you ashamed!!??" he wrote.



In another post, the singer said, "Hello Neta, Mantri!! kya chal raha hai bhai!! apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya? (Hello, leaders and ministers! What's going on? Have you started thinking you're gods or something?)."



He also warned, "Har cheez Yaad rakha jayega! Yaad rakhna (Everything will be remembered. Remember that). The only constant is change."



Singh is among several public figures who have expressed support for the students' protest and criticised the alleged police action.



While celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj participated in the student march, many, including Anurag Kashyap, Zeenat Aman, Kiran Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Diljit Dosanjh, voiced their support and concern on social media. -- PTI