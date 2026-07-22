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'Why meaningful engagement delayed': Annamalai targets Centre over NEET

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai on Wednesday hit out at the saffron party-led Centre over the NEET issue alleging there had been no accountability despite the question papers getting leaked thrice and asked why the union government took so long to initiate dialogue with protesters.

Annamalai, who now heads the "We the Leaders" movement, demanded to know why a meaningful engagement was delayed until the protest escalated to a flashpoint and wondered what kept the government waiting.

"I urge the BJP-led Central Government to engage in meaningful dialogue, uphold transparency, and take swift, appropriate action to address the concerns at hand. The strength of any nation lies in the confidence its youth place in its institutions. If our students lose faith in the fairness and credibility of our education system, we are jeopardising the future of our nation," he said in a statement. -- PTI

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