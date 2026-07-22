WazirX: 95% Of Post-Restart Trading From Returning Users

12:46

In its first report after restarting the platform, crypto exchange WazirX said 95 per cent of its trading activity now came from ret­urning users during H1CY26.



The crypto exch­ange said around one in seven returning traders on the platform added fresh capital instead of only man­aging existing balances. 5 per cent of the total base were returning users, the firm added.



On the demographics side, more than 80 per cent of its users were in the age group between 25 and 44, 13 per cent were over 45 and the rest were between ages 18 and 24.



WazirX said that more than 82 per cent of its verified users come from non-metro locations.



'We also strengthened our infrastructure by integrating Fireblocks' digital asset technology alongside our existing custody framework. We completed the issuance of Recovery Tokens under the court-approved Scheme during this period,' said Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX.



The platform plans to roll out products such as WazirX AI for market research and Taxlyst, which is a crypto tax reporting tool.



WazirX resumed operations in October 2025 after a restructuring in Singapore. 15 months prior to the restart, the platform suffered a breach which wiped out over $230 million.



The platform had earlier stated WazirX was restarting trading in a phased manner with a view to 'restore liquidity safely, confirm technical stability, and ensure a gradual and reliable return to normal trading across all market pairs'.



Shetty had earlier told Business Standard that the platform took a phased approach before restarting, launching in four phases.



-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard