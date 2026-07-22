Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

WazirX: 95% Of Post-Restart Trading From Returning Users

Wed, 22 July 2026
Share:
12:46
image
In its first report after restarting the platform, crypto exchange WazirX said 95 per cent of its trading activity now came from ret­urning users during H1CY26.

The crypto exch­ange said around one in seven returning traders on the platform added fresh capital instead of only man­aging existing balances. 5 per cent of the total base were returning users, the firm added.

On the demographics side, more than 80 per cent of its users were in the age group between 25 and 44, 13 per cent were over 45 and the rest were between ages 18 and 24.

WazirX said that more than 82 per cent of its verified users come from non-metro locations.

'We also strengthened our infrastructure by integrating Fireblocks' digital asset technology alongside our existing custody framework. We completed the issuance of Recovery Tokens under the court-approved Scheme during this period,' said Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX.

The platform plans to roll out products such as WazirX AI for market research and Taxlyst, which is a crypto tax reporting tool.

WazirX resumed operations in October 2025 after a restructuring in Singapore. 15 months prior to the restart, the platform suffered a breach which wiped out over $230 million.

The platform had earlier stated WazirX was restarting trading in a phased manner with a view to 'restore liquidity safely, confirm technical stability, and ensure a gradual and reliable return to normal trading across all market pairs'.

Shetty had earlier told Business Standard that the platform took a phased approach before restarting, launching in four phases. 

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt ready for discussion on NEET: Rijiju in LS
LIVE! Govt ready for discussion on NEET: Rijiju in LS

'Don't waste our time': SC refuses urgent hearing on CJI stir
'Don't waste our time': SC refuses urgent hearing on CJI stir

The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing for a plea challenging police action against students during a protest march in Delhi. The Chief Justice of India declined to review video evidence of alleged police brutality, stating the...

NEET Topper: 'Why Protest When You Can Study?'
NEET Topper: 'Why Protest When You Can Study?'

Panshul Bansal, who secured All India Rank 2 in the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, advised protesting students to 'Don't protest. Go, study,' stating he focused on improving his performance after the original exam was cancelled due to a...

'Won't leave Jantar Mantar until...': CJP protest continues
'Won't leave Jantar Mantar until...': CJP protest continues

The Cockroach Janta Party has significantly escalated its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wife kills husband with cooker lid for not buying her sarees
Wife kills husband with cooker lid for not buying her sarees

A shocking incident in Thane sees a 30-year-old woman arrested for allegedly murdering her husband during a domestic dispute that escalated over sarees.