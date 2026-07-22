Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US to impose steep tariffs on generic medicine imports

Wed, 22 July 2026
Share:
08:34
image
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced steep tariffs on imported generic medicines from August 2028, asserting that the move was aimed at onshoring the manufacturing of such pharmaceutical products.

The move could affect India, which is the largest exporter of generic drugs to the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said beginning August 1, the US will continue to have a zero per cent tariff on all generic drugs brought into the country for two years, after which it will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter.

"Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for two years, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter," Trump said.

"This is done in order to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them," Trump said.

The president said the objective of this policy is to protect the people of the United States.

"The Policy on Patented, Branded, or Innovative Drugs, which has been so successful, will remain as is," he said.

India is often called the "pharmacy of the world" as it supplies generic medicines to countries across the globe.

In 2025, India exported USD 9.7 billion worth of pharmaceuticals to the US, accounting for 38 per cent of its total global pharma exports of USD 25.8 billion, a Global Trade Research Initiative report said.

Indian generic medicines are widely prescribed for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, and mental health. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US to impose steep tariffs on generic medicine imports
LIVE! US to impose steep tariffs on generic medicine imports

Cong Shifts Strategy, Challenges PM's Authority
Cong Shifts Strategy, Challenges PM's Authority

The Congress escalated its campaign against alleged examination irregularities by marching to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, transforming the issue into a direct challenge to his political authority and demanding the...

Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh detained after protest at PM house
Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh detained after protest at PM house

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed and detained by Delhi Police during a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding...

Delhi Police files 4 FIRs over violence during CJP protest
Delhi Police files 4 FIRs over violence during CJP protest

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals following violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism of police vehicles during a protest near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place. The incident occurred a day after clashes...

Woman hurt in police action during CJP march battles for life
Woman hurt in police action during CJP march battles for life

A young woman is on ventilator support at RML Hospital after sustaining injuries during police action at a CJP protest in New Delhi. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, involved thousands marching towards Parliament to...