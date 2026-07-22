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Tributes paid to Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, several ministers, and staff at the state secretariat, Mantralaya, were among those who paid tributes to late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on his 67th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Fadnavis, who shares his birthday with his former deputy, said Ajit Pawar's "visionary, inclusive and people-centric leadership has made lasting contributions to Maharashtra".

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma offered floral tributes to the portrait of Pawar at Lok Bhavan here, said officials.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare and Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil paid respects to the late deputy CM during a commemorative programme at Mantralaya.

Former minister Dhananjay Munde, legislators Jayant Asgaonkar and Shivajirao Garje, senior bureaucrats, officers and staff from Mantralaya were also present.

Those attending the programme recalled Pawar's contribution to the state's development and paid homage to his memory.

Ajit Pawar, who also headed the ruling NCP, died in a tragic air crash in his hometown Baramati in Pune district on January 28 this year.

The NCP has announced it will organise 'Janseva Saptah' (Public Service Week) across Maharashtra from July 22 to 26 to celebrate Pawar's birth anniversary with a series of programmes on environment, healthcare, agriculture, women, and youth. -- PTI

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