Tour operator held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.13 cr from Abu Dhabi

20:24

A Gujarat-based tour operator was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold items valued at Rs 1.13 crore into India with the help of passengers arriving at Ahmedabad airport, Customs officials said on Wednesday.



According to an official release, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the tour operator and his client passengers after they arrived from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday aboard Flight 3L111, acting on specific intelligence.



Officials recovered gold chains, pendants, and beads, weighing 770.33 grams, hidden in the pockets of the passengers.



The seized gold, valued at Rs 1,13,85,477, was confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.



During questioning, the passengers told investigators that the tour operator, identified as Pankaj Patel, had allegedly handed them the gold items in Abu Dhabi and instructed them to smuggle the consignment into India. -- PTI