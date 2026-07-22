Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tour operator held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.13 cr from Abu Dhabi

Wed, 22 July 2026
Share:
20:24
image
A Gujarat-based tour operator was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold items valued at Rs 1.13 crore into India with the help of passengers arriving at Ahmedabad airport, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official release, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the tour operator and his client passengers after they arrived from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday aboard Flight 3L111, acting on specific intelligence.

Officials recovered gold chains, pendants, and beads, weighing 770.33 grams, hidden in the pockets of the passengers.

The seized gold, valued at Rs 1,13,85,477, was confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

During questioning, the passengers told investigators that the tour operator, identified as Pankaj Patel, had allegedly handed them the gold items in Abu Dhabi and instructed them to smuggle the consignment into India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ram Temple Trust defers CEO selection by a month
LIVE! Ram Temple Trust defers CEO selection by a month

CJP says ready for talks with govt at neutral venue
CJP says ready for talks with govt at neutral venue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has expressed readiness to engage in talks with the government regarding ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. However, the CJP insists that any discussions must occur...

Wangchuk writes to govt, offers to end hunger strike if...
Wangchuk writes to govt, offers to end hunger strike if...

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has stated he will end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre provides an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against students and youth who participated in protests...

No accountability: Annamalai slams govt over NEET paper leaks
No accountability: Annamalai slams govt over NEET paper leaks

Former BJP leader K Annamalai has criticised the Centre for its handling of the NEET issue, alleging a lack of accountability despite three question paper leaks and questioning the delay in engaging with student protesters.

Cop on Amarnath duty killed in Anantnag terrorist attack
Cop on Amarnath duty killed in Anantnag terrorist attack

A head constable on Amarnath Yatra security duty was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack, prompting security forces to launch a search operation.