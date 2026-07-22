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Tension flares as BJP, SFI clash during protests in Shimla

Wed, 22 July 2026
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22:51
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A scuffle broke out between BJP workers and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists in Shimla on Wednesday as both organisations staged protests outside the deputy commissioner's office over different issues.

The BJP was protesting against Congress leaders' sit-in outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while SFI activists were on a hunger strike over the NEET paper leak issue, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The two groups came face to face during the protests and raised slogans against each other, following which the situation turned tense.

Police personnel intervened, separated the two groups and erected barricades to maintain order at the site.

Later, both organisations blamed each other for the scuffle. -- PTI

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