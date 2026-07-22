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Stone pelting near Jantar Mantar, 2 ACPs among six hurt

Wed, 22 July 2026
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23:20
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At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said.

They said that many "anti-social" elements have entered the protest site.

"They are not even listening to the organisers (CJP) and are pelting stones at personnel," they added.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the police officers is stated to be stable, the police source said.

In the first incident, ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury on his forehead around 4.30 pm while on duty when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, a police statement said. -- PTI

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