Soren seeks Sikkim CM's support for J'khand workers affected in tunnel incident

20:57

Chief Minister Hemant Soren/File image

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday urged his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang to ensure all possible support to affected workers from Jharkhand, who were engaged in tunnel construction work in the Himalayan state.



At least four workers from Jharkhand's Khunti, Hazaribag and West Singhbhum districts were engaged in the NHPC construction work in Sikkim's Namchi district, of which two have died, and two are missing, as per officials in Ranchi.



At least 20 workers were killed, and five others remained trapped after a tunnel under construction in the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project at Samardung in Sikkim's Namchi district collapsed following an explosion of suspected methane gas on Monday, an official said.



Terming the incident as tragic and concerning, Soren said some workers from Jharkhand have also been affected in the incident.



"I request the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @PSTamangGolay ji to kindly provide all possible assistance to the affected workers from Jharkhand," Soren posted on social media.



He said that the Jharkhand government is in constant contact and is committed to providing every necessary support to the families of the workers from the state.



"At this hour, our full empathy is with the affected families," he said. -- PTI