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Sonam Wangchuk to end fast if....

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he is willing to end his indefinite fast if the Central Government provides assurances on a set  of key demands, including compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET examination paper leak and legal protection for those who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march.

He further informed through the statement that the Government had assured him that a meaningful discussion in Parliament will be conducted to ensure accountability (in Education system), including consideration of the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharemendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk statement came after Union Ministers J P Nadda and 
Dr Jitendra Singh visited him on Tuesday night and appealed to him to end his fast.

Wangchuk also sought an assurance with the ministers that no legal action, harassment or retaliatory measures would be taken against students and young protesters who took part in the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march.

He described the protest as peaceful and alleged that police used disproportionate force against demonstrators.

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely," Wangchuk said in the statement.

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