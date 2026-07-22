Scrap NEET altogether: TN CM Vijay

15:48

Photo: @CMOTamilnadu/ANI Photo





Extending his party's support to the Opposition's protest outside Parliament to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, Vijay said arrest of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders over NEET protest in Delhi was 'anti-democratic,' and action of 'arrest' condemnable.





Vijay asserted that TVK's stand on abolishing NEET is uncompromising. However, he said his party will not give false assurance for the sake of "vote politics," apparently targeting Tamil Nadu's main opposition DMK.





Wearing black clothes, leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest outside Parliament on NEET issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said the Union government must respect the sentiments of people and students on the NEET issue and scrap it altogether and that is the only solution to the issue.