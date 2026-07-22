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SC to hear Shiv Sena-UBT plea against Speaker's decision

Wed, 22 July 2026
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12:30
Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-UBT challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice on the plea and sought responses from the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and other respondents.

"Issue notice," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Speaker on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Official sources had said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.

A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena-UBT tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

The Shiv Sena-UBT had argued before the Speaker that their rebel MPs should be disqualified as the defections fall under the anti-defection law.

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