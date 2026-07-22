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Oppn using students' protests as political tool to serve interests: Rajnath

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the ongoing students' protest in Delhi and accused the opposition of attempting to use it as a "political tool" to fulfil its political interests.

Singh urged the Opposition to raise issues in Parliament instead of on the streets.

His remarks came as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered the second month, with more supporters joining the agitation.

Additionally, leaders of several opposition parties, wearing black clothes, held a demonstration outside Parliament on Wednesday to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue.

"It is extremely unfortunate that some people are attempting to use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to fulfil their political interests," Singh said in a post on X. -- PTI

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