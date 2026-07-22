Oppn MPs, CJP request Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

15:56

A delegation of opposition MPs will visit Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to persuade him to end his 25-day fast, and assure him that issues relating to the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and accountability in the education sector will be raised in Parliament, sources said on Tuesday.



The opposition delegation will urge the activist, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 25 days, to end his fast after assuring him that the Opposition will take up the matter inside Parliament, the sources said.



Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas will be among those who meet Wangchuk, according to the sources.



The Cockroach Janata Party too has requested Wangchuk to end the fast.



"Dear Sonam Sir, with great respect and gratitude, we request you to please end your fast," the CJP said in a post on X.



"Your sacrifice has inspired thousands of students across the country. On 20th July, young people travelled from different states to stand with you and this movement. You have shown that this fight is bigger than any one person and that students deserve justice. But right now, we need you to take care of your health," the post reads.



The CJP said it will 'continue to protests until their demands are met'.



Earlier, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties assured him that the issue of accountability in the education sector would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.



However, following the police crackdown on protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party's "Sansad Chalo" march, the activist announced that he would continue his fast until such an assurance was given.