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NESCO concert case: Court denies bail to two accused

Wed, 22 July 2026
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A special NDPS Act court here on Wednesday denied bail to two accused, arrested in connection with the death of two MBA students due to suspected drug overdose at a music concert in suburban Goregaon.

Special Judge R K Deshpande, in separate orders, remarked that "liberal approach in granting bail in such a kind of offense which largely affects the health of society at large is also uncalled for."

The judge, while denying relief to Pradeep Gupta and Shubh Agrawal, noted that it appears that they had an "active and direct role" in the crime.

Both the accused face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, registered at the Vanrai Police Station.

Two MBA students died and several others were hospitalized following suspected drug overdose at the techno music concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre on April 11, 2026. -- PTI

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