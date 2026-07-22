NCB arrests Myanmar-based drug kingpin in Manipur

20:38

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Myanmar-based drug kingpin from Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official statement said on Wednesday.



"Nengzatuan @ Tuanpi, a resident of Haichin in Myanmar's Chin State, was arrested following "months of intelligence development, technical surveillance, coordinated interstate operations and sustained investigations", the NCB statement said.



Investigation established that the accused was one of the principal international suppliers operating from Chin State and controls a trafficking network that routed methamphetamine and heroin through Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura for distribution across different parts of India and Bangladesh, it said, without any further details about his arrest.



The accused was wanted in multiple NDPS cases registered by NCB and other drug law enforcement agencies and is the principal accused in three NCB cases involving seizures of approximately 28.22 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 1.278 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 25 crore.



He is also linked to seven other NDPS cases registered by Churachandpur Police, Singngat Police (Manipur) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). -- PTI