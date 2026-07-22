Nadda to address media tonight amid nationwide NEET protests

20:09

Union Health Minister JP Nadda/ANI Photo





The briefing assumes significance as demonstrations demanding the resignation of Pradhan continue across the country.





Student organisations and opposition parties have intensified their protests, accusing the Centre of failing to prevent examination irregularities and seeking accountability.





Nadda's remarks are expected to address the government's position on the controversy.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will address a press briefing at 8.30 pm on today, amid nationwide protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leaks in May this year.