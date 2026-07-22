More than 7.99 lakh waqf properties initiated for uploading on UMEED portal: Govt in LS

22:54

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that as of July 17, total 7,99,978 waqf properties have been initiated for uploading on the UMEED portal.



Out of these, 6,17,102 waqf properties have been validated and approved by the approver, 91,623 waqf properties pending at various stages of uploading, while 91,253 properties have been rejected during verification, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written response to a question.



Rijiju said that as on July 17, 2026, a total of 7,99,978 waqf properties have been initiated for uploading on the UMEED Central Portal-Â"2025.



"Out of these, 6,17,102 waqf properties have been validated and approved by the approver, 91,623 number of waqf properties pending at various stages of uploading, while 91,253 properties have been rejected during verification," he said.



The number of waqf properties, state-wise available at various stages of Maker, Checker and Approver are available in public domain on the UMEED portal, i.e., umeed.minorityaffairs.gov.in, he said. -- PTI