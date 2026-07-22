Mohanlal's daughter faces backlash for backing students' protest

16:36

Actress Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of superstar Mohanlal, is facing cyber backlash after she expressed support for the ongoing students' protest in New Delhi by sharing an Instagram story criticising the police action against demonstrators.



Vismaya shared on Instagram, a post that questioned the use of tear gas, lathi charge, road blockades, metro station closures, heavy barricading and internet suspension during the agitation against the NEET question paper leak and demanding the resignation of Unoin Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Soon after the post was shared, several social media accounts targeted the actor with alleged objectionable comments on her Facebook page.



Further, many questioned her decision to speak on a political issue before the release of her debut film, while others accused her of selectively raising issues.



Some users also referred to the controversy surrounding director Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial venture "Empuraan", the Pahalgam terror attack and called for a boycott of her debut film "Thudakkam", directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.



Comments branding her as "anti-national" and also dragging her father, Mohanlal, into the controversy, surfaced on social media.



Vismaya is set to make her acting debut with Thudakkam, which is scheduled for theatrical release soon.



Thousands of students and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday for a proposed march to Parliament, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan.



Police used lathi charge and tear gas after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, with both sides blaming each other for the violence.



The protest also received backing from senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, who staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday. -- PTI