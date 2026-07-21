Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Key accused arrested for 'providing support' to foreign terrorists in J&K

Wed, 22 July 2026
Share:
00:58
image
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it has arrested a key accused for allegedly providing logistical support to foreign terrorists in Kishtwar district, taking the total number of terror sympathisers held in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to three.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Naresh Singh said terror sympathiser Mohammad Rafiq Naik, a resident of Dwather village in Singhpur, was arrested from the Chatroo area during the investigation of the case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the UAPA and the Arms Act early this year.

He said a preliminary investigation has revealed that Naik was acting as the main handler of the Saifullah group in the Chatroo belt and had allegedly provided active assistance to the foreign terrorist group operating in the region.

The Saifullah group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was eliminated with the killing of all its seven members in separate encounters in the Chatroo belt. While four terrorists of the group were killed last year, the last three members including Saifullah, a self-styled commander, were killed in February. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tribunal absolves Lalit Modi of FEMA breach in IPL event
LIVE! Tribunal absolves Lalit Modi of FEMA breach in IPL event

Ready for NEET debate in Parl, says Pradhan; slams Rahul
Ready for NEET debate in Parl, says Pradhan; slams Rahul

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for staging a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence regarding the NEET paper-leak issue. Pradhan accused Gandhi of using students as "political...

Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram
Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast, was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital and transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. This move followed a Delhi High Court order, which intervened after his wife's appeal,...

Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh detained after protest at PM house
Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh detained after protest at PM house

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed and detained by Delhi Police during a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding...

'We can't reach them': Kin search for detained CJP protesters
'We can't reach them': Kin search for detained CJP protesters

Families of students detained during the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi said they had been unable to contact them for hours and did not know whether any charges had been filed, as concerns mounted over the whereabouts of those...