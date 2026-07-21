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Jitendra Singh, Nadda visit Wangchuk at Gurugram hospital

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday night visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk, according to sources.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday continued his indefinite hunger strike even after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital following directions from the Delhi high court, as thousands of students and supporters returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation a day after violent clashes during a Parliament march.

More than 5,000 protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, reclaiming the protest site after Monday's clashes with Delhi police during the 'Sansad Chalo' march. 

Organisers from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the movement, announced that while the protest would continue indefinitely, they would suspend further marches towards Parliament, alleging that participants faced excessive police force during Monday's demonstration.

"Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk," as per sources. -- ANI

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