If govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi: CJP

11:00

Cockroach Janata Party representative Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday warned the Union government that the youth of the country would "take them down very badly" if it failed to address the demands of the ongoing protest, saying that the July 20 demonstration was only a "trailer".



Speaking to ANI, Ranka said the ongoing protest was the "biggest movement in India's post-independence history" and warned that millions more people could come to Delhi if the government did not agree to their demands.



"This is the biggest movement in India's post-independence history...We have said this very clearly: what happened on 20th was a trailer. If the Govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi because this time we will not hold back and stay silent...The Govt really needs to get its act together; otherwise, the Youth of this country is going to take them down very badly," Ranka said.



Rejecting claims that the protesters were not "peaceful", Ranka said the July 20 march was peaceful and alleged that chaos occurred only after police used force against students.



"A narrative is trying to be built that we will not be peaceful, but we are. The march on 20th was peaceful too but there was chaos only at the point where Police unleashed brutality and beat up students. The youth is sitting here peacefully for 31 days because we follow the principles of Gandhi and Ambedkar," he said.



Ranka also asserted that they wouldn't let any future FIR against any protester be registered, saying the agitation would not end without such an assurance. "We have placed a very clear demand and Abhijeet Dipke had spoken about it. We will not led any kind of FIR or future FIR be lodged against any protester; the protest won't end without that," he said.



"As far as our team's leadership is concerned, we are not scared of any FIR, we are ready to be arrested under UAPA and NSA from day 1. Jail is a small price to pay for our fight," Ranka said.



Calling for political parties to come together in support of the movement, Ranka said the protesters would welcome members of any party, including the Bharatiya Janata Party.



"Be it any political party, even if they are people from the BJP, they should come together because this is a huge movement and the demand is genuine. We welcome all of them," he said.