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Funds seized in Ram temple 'theft' case should be given to kin of NEET victims: Pilot

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday suggested that funds allegedly seized by the government in connection with the alleged theft of Ram temple donations should be given as financial assistance to families of students who died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak issue.

The ex-Rajasthan deputy chief minister also criticised the alleged use of excessive force by central authorities while handling protesters at the July 20 parliament march.

Pilot made the remarks while attending a student interaction programme organised under the nationwide campaign "Chhatro Ki Goonj" at Dr Ambedkar Memorial Welfare Society premises in Jaipur.

"The money seized by the government from the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple should be given to the families of those innocent students who took their lives due to distress caused by the NEET paper leak," he said.

He demanded accountability from the government over repeated incidents of examination paper leaks. -- PTI

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