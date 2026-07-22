Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

FBI issues 'wanted' notice for Indian national in drug trafficking case

Wed, 22 July 2026
Share:
18:31
File image
File image
Following a major international law enforcement crackdown codenamed "Operation Hard Ball", the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a search for Harmanveer Singh over his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation linked to a Canada-based crime syndicate, according to the federal agency.

As per the FBI, Singh, 31, is wanted for his alleged role in a "transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances."

The investigation revealed that Singh allegedly managed narcotics trafficking operations for the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group. The FBI stated that the Dhanda network allegedly moved large shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine across drug trafficking networks operating in the US, Canada and Mexico.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh by the US District Court for the Central District of California on June 23, 2026. The action came after he was charged with "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances," according to federal court records.

Investigating agencies noted that Singh also uses the aliases "Hari Gautam" and "Harman Sandhu."

"Operation Hard Ball" was conducted as a joint international law enforcement operation targeting transnational organised crime networks originating from India. According to officials, the operation focused on three major syndicates: the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Ravinder Dhanda network and the Bhagwanpuria gang. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Patna: Students seeking Pradhan's resignation clash with cops
LIVE! Patna: Students seeking Pradhan's resignation clash with cops

Cop on Amarnath duty killed in Anantnag terrorist attack
Cop on Amarnath duty killed in Anantnag terrorist attack

A head constable on Amarnath Yatra security duty was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack, prompting security forces to launch a search operation.

After 16 Years, Lalit Modi Eyes India Return
After 16 Years, Lalit Modi Eyes India Return

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has been cleared in most of the Enforcement Directorate's findings and penalties in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case by an appellate tribunal. This verdict ends a 16-year legal battle, prompting Modi to...

152 exam paper leaks in 10 years, zero conviction: Rahul
152 exam paper leaks in 10 years, zero conviction: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of 'destroying' India's education system, expressing full support for protesting students and their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan...

Dharmendra Pradhan meets LS speaker amid resignation call
Dharmendra Pradhan meets LS speaker amid resignation call

The Indian government has expressed willingness to hold a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha regarding the NEET paper leak issue, while cautioning against street protests. The opposition, however, is demanding the resignation of...