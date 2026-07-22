FBI issues 'wanted' notice for Indian national in drug trafficking case

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Following a major international law enforcement crackdown codenamed "Operation Hard Ball", the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a search for Harmanveer Singh over his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation linked to a Canada-based crime syndicate, according to the federal agency.



As per the FBI, Singh, 31, is wanted for his alleged role in a "transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances."



The investigation revealed that Singh allegedly managed narcotics trafficking operations for the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group. The FBI stated that the Dhanda network allegedly moved large shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine across drug trafficking networks operating in the US, Canada and Mexico.



A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh by the US District Court for the Central District of California on June 23, 2026. The action came after he was charged with "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances," according to federal court records.



Investigating agencies noted that Singh also uses the aliases "Hari Gautam" and "Harman Sandhu."



"Operation Hard Ball" was conducted as a joint international law enforcement operation targeting transnational organised crime networks originating from India. According to officials, the operation focused on three major syndicates: the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Ravinder Dhanda network and the Bhagwanpuria gang. -- ANI