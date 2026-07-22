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Eight-year-old boy dies in Nagpur private school

Wed, 22 July 2026
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An eight-year-old boy died after suddenly collapsing during the recess break at a private school in the Jaripatka area of Nagpur city, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Fanit Shaligram Katre, a resident of Samta Nagar. He was a class III student.

Jaripatka police station officials said that Katre's mother dropped him at the school on Tuesday morning as usual.

During recess break, he came out of his classroom with other students. While running in the corridor, he suddenly collapsed at around 2.10 pm.

School staff immediately rushed to help him. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the state-run Mayo Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. -- PTI

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