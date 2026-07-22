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Dharmendra Pradhan meets Birla amid resignation call

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday as government agreed for a discussion on NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha.

According to officials, Pradhan met Birla in Parliament soon after government told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue.

The government had urged Speaker Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate.

As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities. -- PTI

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