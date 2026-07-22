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Cop killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Anantnag

Wed, 22 July 2026
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A policeman was killed in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

They said one head constable, Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.

Hussain was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, the officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post. PTI

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