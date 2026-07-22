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CJP protest: DMRC reopens metro stations

Wed, 22 July 2026
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19:22
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Seventeen metro stations that were temporarily shut during the day due to security reasons were reopened, the DMRC said Wednesday evening.

The closures came amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

"All stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open for passenger services," the DMRC said in a post on X.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said that Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium stations would be closed.

In the afternoon, Jhandewalan station was also closed, taking the total number of affected stations to 17.

The metro station closures began first on Monday when thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the CJP's call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities. -- PTI

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