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BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, taking losses to the third consecutive day, following a sharp spike in crude oil prices and selling in bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 715.06 points, or 0.92 percent, to settle at 76,755.05. During the day, it slumped 828.92 points, or 1 percent, to 76,641.19.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 191.45 points, or 0.79 percent, to end at 23,996.25.

The BSE MidCap Select index tumbled 1.33 percent and SmallCap Select index declined 1.16 percent.

"Indian equities ended lower as the ongoing US-Iran standoff and Houthi-led disruptions to key global shipping routes heightened concerns over potential oil supply disruptions, driving crude prices higher and weakening the rupee," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

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