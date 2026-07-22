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Anna Hazare favours govt-protesters talk

Wed, 22 July 2026
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23:05
Social activist Anna Hazare/File image
Social activist Anna Hazare/File image
Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying violence and police action during the students' ongoing protest in Delhi were "deeply distressing", and asserted that "dialogue" was always preferable to confrontation in a democracy.

In the letter, he also said that taking the resignation of a minister would not weaken the government but send a strong message to other ministers about accountability, and will improve governance.

Hazare's letter comes in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties, including the Congress, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exam.

In the letter, he said, "If accountability is fixed and the resignation of a minister is taken, the government will not lose power. Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they do not discharge the responsibilities of their departments properly, they too will have to relinquish their posts. This will make the functioning of the government more accountable and effective." -- PTI

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