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Air India suspends flights on Tel Aviv-Delhi route till September

Wed, 22 July 2026
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Amid renewed hostilities and growing security concerns in West Asia, Air India on Wednesday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till end of September.

The airline has been continuously extending its suspension of operations on the route for several months due to the prevailing security situation in the region.

The latest announcement comes amid renewed security concerns over the last 10 days, as the US and Iran escalated military activity with the American forces targeting bridges, water desalination plants and electrical facilities in Iran and Tehran, in turn, hitting US bases in allied countries throughout West Asia.

A senior Air India executive heading the airlines' Israel operations told PTI that the operations have been further suspended "till September end due to security concerns." Several other major international carriers are also adopting a policy of "wait and watch" as tensions prevail in the region.

Besides Israeli carriers such as El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have been operating, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.

Weeks after the Iran-US conflict started in February end, the Indian carrier in April announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, which was further extended till end July and now, extended till end of September.

The suspension of Air India flights has caused major worries among more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal/professional reasons, or even to escape the uncertainties in the region. PTI

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