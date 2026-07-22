4 Delhi Metro stations shut due to 'security reasons'

11:22

Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Wednesday morning, the DMRC said.



This comes amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.



"Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed till further instructions. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.



Several metro stations were closed on Monday as thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities. -- PTI