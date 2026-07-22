16 Delhi Metro stations shut due to 'security reasons'

12:17

Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Wednesday morning due to security reasons, the DMRC said.



The closures come amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.



"Due to security reasons, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.



The interchange facility remains available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, it said.



Several metro stations were closed on Monday as thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities. -- PTI