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Woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at Hospital

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Police officers remove a CJP protester in New Delhi on 20 July, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Police officers remove a CJP protester in New Delhi on 20 July, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A young woman injured in the police action during the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman sustained injuries on Monday.

"A young woman injured in police action during CJP protest is on ventilator in RML," the sources said without providing further details.

In a statement, Delhi Police had claimed on Monday that more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries during the protest, while the number of injured protesters was 60.

The protest, organised by the CJP, saw thousands of supporters attempting to march towards Parliament demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examination. -- PTI

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