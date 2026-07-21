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Wedding theft gang member held in Gurugram; Rs 9 lakh recovered

Tue, 21 July 2026
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21:07
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The Gurugram police arrested a member of an interstate gang involved in stealing cash and jewellery from wedding functions and recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from him, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a complaint was registered at City Sohna police station on November 29 last year alleging that an unidentified person had stolen a bag containing cash worth several lakhs of rupees, jewellery and other valuables during an engagement ceremony held at Agrasen Bhawan on Sohna-Patwal Road on the night of November 28.

An FIR was registered and an investigation launched.

The accused was identified as Nikhil (21), a resident of Kadiya Sansi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

He was produced before a court and remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation, the police said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he and his associates travelled across different states during the wedding season and entered wedding venues posing as guests.

They would identify people handling cash or valuables, monitor their movements and steal bags containing cash and jewellery when an opportunity arose before fleeing the spot, the police said. -- PTI

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