We thought mob might attack us: Kangana on CJP protest

12:15

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that all parliamentarians were scared during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament on Monday.





The MP from Mandi said MPs thought the protesting mob might attack them.





The protest "Chalo Sansad" gathered thousands of students on Monday as they marched towards the parliament building demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protesting against severe exam paper leaks and education corruption.





To control the situation, the authorities used force to disrupt the demonstrations, detaining protesters and deploying police.





"All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed," Ranaut said.