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Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital after HC order

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday evening and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment in compliance with a Delhi high court order, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said.

The Delhi high court ordered immediate shifting of Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from the Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 pm and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further medical care as per the order dated 21.07.2026 of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," a statement from the Safdarjung Hospital said.

"At the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L.

"Copies of all relevant medical records, investigation reports, and treatment documents have been handed over to the receiving medical team to ensure continuity of care," the statement said.

Earlier, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order on an appeal by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital and direct his transfer to Medanta Hospital.

The court asked the director of Medanta Hospital to form a team of doctors with requisite expertise to constantly monitor Wangchuk.

It said the doctors shall administer medication according to the accepted medical norms and protocol, 'to which the husband of the appellant shall abide'.

Wangchuk ought to be shifted to a hospital of his choice, which would fulfil his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, the court said.  -- PTI

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