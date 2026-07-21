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Wangchuk continues fast; hospital says blood sugar low

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable but he continues to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

In a health bulletin issued at 9 am, the hospital said all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.

"At present, Shri Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable. However, his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side. His serum potassium level as analysed from a sample collected last night stands at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterized by anaemia and low leukocyte counts. These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations," the bulletin said.

"He is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation. However, he continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice.

"In view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential for his recovery and for the timely identification and management of any potential complications.

"All necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment. Further management will be guided by his clinical progress and serial laboratory investigations," the bulletin said.

Wangchuk announced on Monday that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike, saying the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march has prompted him to extend the fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital.

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