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Torrential rains to hit Kashmir, Met office warns of landslides, flashfloods

Tue, 21 July 2026
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21:39
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Many areas in the Kashmir valley were lashed by rains, with few places, receiving heavy rainfall leading to an increase in the levels in several water bodies, the officials said.

The weather office has forecast few spells of rain and thundershower at most places with heavy rain and brief intense heavy showers in few districts of J-K till July 23. It has warned of rockfalls, landslides and flashfloods at places.

Raging floodwaters swept dozens of shops in a complex in Beerwah built near the embankment of a stream. However, there were no reports of any loss of life, officials added.

They said heavy rainfall over the upper areas in Beerwah area of the central Kashmir district caused Sukhnag nallah to overflow.

According to local residents, the stream touched its highest water level since the 2014 floods in the valley, the officials said.

Floodwaters also washed away the Sukhnag Diversion at Beerwah, and caused infrastructure damage to a newly constructed bridge. -- PTI

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