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'Their voices deserve to be heard': Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia extend support to students

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia shared a joint statement as they voiced their support to the protesting students and said they "stand in solidarity with the youth of the country"

The protest "Chalo Sansad" gathered thousands of students on Monday as they marched towards the parliament building demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protesting against severe exam paper leaks and education corruption.

To control the situation, the authorities used force to disrupt the demonstrations, detaining protesters and deploying police.

Deshmukh shared a note on his X handle on Monday and said the voices of the students deserve "to be heard - loud, clear, and without fear". "We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country.

Their voices deserve to be heard - loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation's future," the statement read.

"Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh," it added. -- PTI

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