Sonia Gandhi visits police station after Cong leaders' detention

23:26

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi visits detained Congress leaders in Delhi./ANI Photo

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening reached the Mandir Marg police station after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other Opposition leaders, were detained by the Delhi police during a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands of students.



Some of the detained Opposition leaders were brought to the Mandir Marg Police Station, while a bus carrying Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders went to Chhatrasal Stadium following the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.



The Congress leaders had marched from Rajaji Marg to the Prime Minister's residence, demanding accountability over the paper leak, action against the police crackdown on student protesters and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Reacting to the detentions, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla accused the police of using excessive force against the protesters. -- ANI